Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Shares Thoughts on Andre Johnson Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Andre Johnson will be the first member of the Houston Texans to go into the Hall of Fame.

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Andre Johnson during the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024 press conference at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was a teammate of Andre Johnson's when he came into the league in 2006.

From 2006-11, the two shared a locker room, emerging as leaders on each side of the ball. Now, this weekend, Ryans will be on hand to watch his former teammate be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

“I think it’s only right that we all go and support Dre," Ryans said. "I think for a lot us, it will be our first time being in Canton at the Hall of Fame, so it will be a unique experience for us all and we’re looking forward to it. Just so proud of Andre and all of his accomplishments throughout his career and for him to reach the pinnacle in football of being enshrined as hall of famer it means the world to us as an organization and I know it means the world to Andre to show all the hard work that he put into it out here on these fields and just the type of man that he is off the field in the community just speaks to the volume of who Dre is and we’re happy to support him."

Johnson is the first member to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Texans, which will immortalize him in franchise history. Johnson plays a key role for the franchise and for the team to witness history will be a special moment.

Johnson and the rest of the Class of 2024 will be inducted at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. Coverage can be seen on ESPN.

