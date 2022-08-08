Astros' McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start

In his fifth rehab start Sunday, Lance McCullers Jr. broke the 80-pitch threshold, tossing five innings for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The righty yielded five runs on seven hits and three walks to his five strikeouts.

McCullers ran into his first jam in the second inning, walking Mark Mathias and inducing a 47.8 mph infield single to Davis Wendzel. With two runners on and no outs, former Houston Astros prospect Nick Tanielu doubled home Mathias on a 71.1 mph blooper to right field.

Both Wendzel and Tanielu scored on a Ryan Dorow single to give the Round Rock Express a three-run lead. Pitching at a quicker pace in the third frame, McCullers punched out two of his five batters in his only one-two-three inning.

McCullers allowed two home runs in his final two innings — both less than 360 feet apiece. The 28-year-old generated seven whiffs, throwing his sinker for 40 percent of his arsenal according to Baseball Savant.

With velocity down on all four of his pitches, McCullers only threw his knuckle curveball 11 times. And although allowing five runs, opposing hitters averaged 82.8 mph exit velocity.

McCullers was given the hook after 86 pitches over five frames. Starting his rehab assignment July 22, the hurler has time for two more rehab starts with normal rest, but he could be a candidate to start in the weekend series against the Oakland A's starting Friday.

