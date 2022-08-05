Astros Have a Dilemma With McCormick and Meyers

The Houston Astros will need to make a decision down the stretch as to who will see the most playing time in center field. Jake Meyers has been the preferred option for the Astros at the position, but his hitting woes have caused concern within the organization and fanbase.

Despite moves being made at the 2022 MLB trade deadline to bolster the roster, none were made to address the issue in center field.

It is for that reason that the shouts for more playing time for Chas McCormick have only grown louder. Especially as he has blossomed into a dependable piece for the American League West leaders.

McCormick has helped fuel recent wins for the Astros and his slashline on the season of .236/.325/.425 is significantly better than that of the struggling Meyer's. One only needs to look towards Thursday night's victory in which McCormick went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

However, the propensity for Houston to continue to put faith in it's "regulars" means that McCormick is likely once again relegated to the fourth outfielder role when Kyle Tucker returns. The addition of Trey Mancini only furthers the assumption.

However, Meyer's struggles have left a glaring hole in the Astros' lineup despite having the potential solution in McCormick staring them right in the face. Meyer's OPS+ of 66 is devastatingly handicapping the lineup. McCormick's 113 OPS+ is not only above average for all MLB, but well ahead of his position group. The choice seems simple.

If Houston wants to seriously contend and make a push late into October, then they will need to optimize their lineup by putting players in positions to succeed regardless of status and tenure. McCormick is the clear option in center field for the remainder of the season, regardless of his status for next year.

