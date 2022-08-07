Mancini Mania: Behind the Astros' Latest Streak of History

Stemming from his success with the long ball, the Houston Astros collected numerous notes on Trey Mancini's hot start for the franchise. And although going 1-for-7 with three strikeouts over the weekend, his home runs deserve a history lesson.

Mancini's Friday grand slam marked the first of his career while his five RBI tied his career high for a single game. When he mashed two home runs in his second start, the righty did so for the 10th time of his career and the first time this season.

Mancini also homered in the first at-bat Wednesday, but he isn't even the second player to homer in their first two games in an Astros uniform. He is the third, following Juan Centeno in May 2017 and Yordan Álvarez in June 2019.

Mancini, though, did become the first player in franchise history to have his first three hits each be home runs. But to make it even more impressive, the 30-year-old homered in each of his first three starts for the Baltimore Orioles of his rookie season in 2016.

Per Elias, only four other players in the modern era have homers in their first two starts for two different teams — Deron Johnson (Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers), Dave Kingman (San Fransisco Giants and New York Yankees), Larry Hisle (Minnesota Twins and Brewers) and Tony Clark (New York Mets and Yankees).

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!