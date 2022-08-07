Astros Fall Short in Pitchers' Duel, Split Series with Guardians

Saturday's offensive struggles for the Houston Astros carried over to the series finale on Sunday, as the visiting Astros only mustered two hits. Cristian Javier did all he could to thwart the Cleveland Guardians, but the Houston bats were unable to help out their starting pitcher.

Javier recorded his sixth quality start of the season, allowing just one run on six hits through six innings.

The first four innings were uneventful, neither team found success at the dish. Houston's best chance of the day came in the top of the second inning when Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick roped back-to-back singles, but Triston McKenzie ended the threat by recording two straight strikeouts.

McKenzie was firing on all cylinders in his eight innings pitched on Sunday, allowing just those two hits and striking out eight.

The Guardians ace recorded his eighth win of the season after an efficient day that required just 91 pitches. The Astros were unable to advance any runners past second base all day.

The lone run of the game came in the bottom of the fifth when Luke Maile led off with a solo home run to left field. This proved to be all Cleveland needed, the Astros went down 1-2-3 in four of the last five frames.

Houston will take advantage of a day off before returning home to take on their Lone Star State rivals, the Texas Rangers. The Astros will look to get back in the winner's column at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park behind the arm of Jose Urquidy.

