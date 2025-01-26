Three Houston Astros Non-Roster Invitees to Watch at Spring Training
There are many pathways to a job in Major League Baseball, but by far the hardest during spring training is to make the 26-man roster as a non-roster invitee.
The Houston Astros are carrying a wealth of talent to their West Palm Beach, Fla., spring training home next month and that includes non-roster invitees that have been signed to minor-league contracts.
Most of them won't make the team and will be assigned to minor league affiliates and be on stand-by if the Astros need help.
But a few have the talent, and the potential opportunity, to make the team coming out of spring training. Here are three Astros non-roster invitees to keep an eye on.
OF Jacob Melton
The Kyle Tucker trade left a hole in right field. Astros manager wants to keep Yordan Alvarez healthy, which means minimizing his time in the field. Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers have shown flashes but haven’t been consistent. Mauricio Dubón is going to play everywhere. Taylor Trammell is batting below .200 lifetime.
There is a real opportunity for the Astros’ top prospect to claim an opening-day job. He split his time between Double-A and Triple-A last year and slashed .253/.310/.426/.736 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI.
The Astros many want to give him a bit more time. But, aside from Alvarez, this is not a powerful outfield, and Melton would give the Astros some pop.
RHP Miguel Castro
The long-time Major League reliever is going to Astros camp after making just 11 appearances with Arizona last season. He seemed to lose his stuff with the Diamondbacks and was released.
He’s a well-traveled reliever with a good track record. The 30-year-old has been in the Majors for nearly 10 years and has a 22-28 record with a 4.20 ERA. He has 14 career saves and 60 career holds. In 2023 he was 6-6 with a 4.31 ERA for Arizona and saved seven games as the D-backs went to the World Series.
Josh Hader is the closer. But he needs quality seventh- and eighth-inning guys in front of him. Castro has a real chance to be one of those guys.
RHP Rafael Montero
He’s on the list because the Astros designated him for assignment last year. But he ended up back with the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate and was quite effective, going 1-1 with a 2.20 ERA.
He gave up too many home runs last season and was caught in a roster crunch at the trade deadline. But the Astros know him, and he’s been effective in a set-up role.
He is 22-28 lifetime with a 4.71 ERA with 30 saves and 55 holds. As with Castro, Houston needs set-up men in front of Hader. He’s played that role and the fact that he remained with the Astros even after he was DFA’ed is a good sign.