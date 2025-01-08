Proposed Houston Astros Trade Idea Would Land Kyle Tucker Replacement
The Houston Astros entered the offseason with a glaring hole at first base. After signing Christian Walker, that issue was solved in an ideal way.
However, the decision to move Kyle Tucker might cause the outfield to be an even more significant issue as first base has been over the past two years.
According to The Athletic's Eno Sarris, FanGraphs predicts the Astros corner outfield will post a combined 1.6 fWAR, which would be the third worst in Major League Baseball.
Houston doesn't have many ways it could go without spending money. The Astros farm system is one of the worst in baseball, and the ownership hasn't shown they're willing to spend heavily in free agency, which is why Tucker is gone.
A trade would be the likeliest outcome in this scenario, and while it might be tough due to Houston's farm system, there are still a few prospects who should help them complete a marginal deal.
Sarris put together a trade idea in an effort to replace Tucker. His deal would land Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants. His veteran experience would be helpful to an outfield group that doesn't have much of it now that Tucker is gone. He's also a left-handed bat, which would complement the right-handed bats the Astros have now.
There's just one problem for the cost-conscious Astros.
"Of course, that would ensure that the Astros were north of the first luxury tax apron, and if that’s the case … they might as well sign a free agent at that point, right?" Sarris wrote.
Yastrzemski and Tucker aren't in the same ballpark in terms of players. That's more of a kudos to Tucker than a knock of Yastrzemski, but it's the reality of the situation.
The Astros should've understood when they moved Tucker that replacing him would be nearly impossible. When the Florida native is at his best, he's among the top five to 10 players in baseball.
Yastrzemski, a proven professional, has had decent performances at the big league level. He's a career 114 OPS+ bat, and if he performed at that level, would help Houston's lineup.
The one thing the Astros will have to be careful with is him regressing to his 2022 showing. He finished with a 97 OPS+ and slashed just .214/.305/.392 that season.
In a perfect world, his power numbers would play better in Houston. According to Baseball Savant, his 18 home runs in 2024 would've been 26 at Daikin Park, formerly known as Minute Maid Park.