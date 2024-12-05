Houston Astros 'Golden Batter' Would Be Designated Hitter Yordan Alvarez
The Houston Astros would not have much deliberating to do if MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred came out and said, "We are instituting the 'Golden Batter' rule for the 2025 season."
It is something the owners have discussed of late, albeit not to implement as soon as 2025, and it would change the entire landscape of Major League Baseball.
For those unaware, the "Golden Batter" or "Golden At-Bat" rule would allow a team to let any player on their roster hit at any time once a game, even if they are already in the lineup and it is not their turn to do so.
Think back to the 2023 World Baseball Classic where the final out of the whole event came down to then-MLB teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.
It could be that situation, but on a per-game basis.
For the Astros, their "Mike Trout" in that scenario would be none other than their superstar designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez.
For his career, Alvarez has batted .298/.390/.583 with 164 home runs, 466 RBI, and a 166 OPS+ across 2,668 plate appearances in 629 games, serving as one of the best hitters in the sport to this point in his career.
A runner on third with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a tie game and at the bottom of the lineup?
Alvarez would get the call instead of Jake Meyers.
The "Golden Batter" is a concept the Savannah Bananas have instituted into their exhibition games, along with all of the other wacky rules they have.
Manfred did clarify the concept is only in the very early stages of discussion among himself and the owners. Even with how much baseball has changed during Manfred's tenure as commissioner, this may be a step too far.
Regardless of whether this does come to be or not, it is still a fun discussion to have and an interesting exercise to think of who the "Golden Batter" would be for each team.
For Houston, it would not take too much time to think before coming to the foregone conclusion of Alvarez.