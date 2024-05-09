Would Houston Astros Trade Alex Bregman to New York Yankees?
The Houston Astros are in the midst of their worst season since the "Golden Era" begun and one of their worst in a long time.
Sitting at 12-24 entering Thursday's finale against the New York Yankees, it's going to be an uphill battle for them to get into the playoffs and continue their American League record of seven straight ALCS appearances.
If anyone can do it, it's this veteran, battle-tested Astros group who has shown the MLB just how elite they are the past decade.
But, this feels different than other slumps and cold streaks they've gone through in previous seasons.
There's a real chance that if Houston can't get things figured out, they'll be in a position to sell off assets, something that no one expected entering the year.
The most obvious movable piece would be Alex Bregman as he is slated to become a free agent after this season is complete. The Astros could move him and get something back in return instead of risking losing him for nothing.
Despite Dana Brown being adamant that they won't become sellers at the deadline, there's a real chance they might have to.
If that's the case, then Patrick McAvoy of Inside the Pinstripes thinks the Yankees could make a push to trade for the superstar third baseman and get him onto their roster as they chase their first World Series title since 2009.
"Bregman also will be a free agent this offseason so they wouldn't be tied to him for the long-term unless they wanted to get a deal done. New York is in win-now mode and landing Bregman could help with that," he writes.
Of course, that all comes down to if Houston would ever consider sending one of their franchise legends to a rival who also plays in the American League.
The short answer is probably no.
If the return was just too lucrative to turn down, then maybe, but because Bregman is hitting the open market after the year, then the Yankees likely wouldn't be willing to part with many of their elite prospects.
The superstar third baseman would be an asset for any team, despite his slow start to the season.
The Astros are hoping they don't have to move him and he can be here when they chase another World Series title, but if that isn't the case and they decide to trade him, at least make sure it's not to the Yankees.