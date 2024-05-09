Yankees Could Be Great Fit For Astros Superstar Seen As Trade Candidate
The New York Yankees should be considering all options to bolster the roster for a deep playoff run.
New York currently is in a great spot, but that doesn't mean it can't improve. The Yankees currently are tied for first place in the American League East and should get even better soon as reinforcements start to make their way back to the roster.
The trade deadline also could be a great option for the Yankees to improve and there are sure to be some interesting players available. One player who has been mentioned as a surprising trade candidate is Houston Astros star Alex Bregman by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"Alex Bregman has a long enough track record of star-level production that teams will be lining up for a chance to add him to the roster if the Houston Astros do decide to make him available this summer," Reuter said. "The 30-year-old is playing in the final season of a five-year, $100 million deal, and it was reported in March that the Astros have not yet made him a formal extension offer, though the door has not been closed on a potential in-season deal.
"With a 12-24 record through their first 36 games, the Astros could come to a major crossroads this summer if things don't improve in the coming weeks."
New York already is loaded offensively, but the club could look a lot different next season if current American League Most Valuable Player frontrunner Juan Soto decides to leave in free agency.
Landing someone like Bregman this season before Soto even enters free agency could at least help put the club over the top this season and hopefully win a World Series.
Bregman also will be a free agent this offseason so they wouldn't be tied to him for the long-term unless they wanted to get a deal done. New York is in win-now mode and landing Bregman could help with that.
