Did New Addition From Houston Astros' Superstar Spark Their Winning Streak?
When the Houston Astros were struggling, it seemed like everyone around them was panicking.
There was trade speculation, major criticism surrounding their first-year manager, concerns over the lack of development from their young players, and worries over their struggling bullpen.
Alarm bells were going off.
When taking into account how they looked compared to their expectations and what they've shown in the past, it was hard not to be anxious about what was going on.
But, general manager Dana Brown brought a steadying public face to what was taking place by saying there was no way he could envision them becoming sellers at the deadline and that he believed they would turn things around.
Well, the Astros are currently on a five-game winning streak after sweeping the Oakland Athletics and they look like the dynastic team who has made a record seven straight ALCS appearances.
Houston's offense has exploded, putting up 31 runs, while their pitching staff looks much more settled by only allowing seven.
While everyone is searching for what might have sparked this run, it seems like there may have been just one simple change that turned things around for the Astros.
According to Leah Vann of Chron.com, their superstar third baseman Alex Bregman started wearing a headband on Monday ahead of their home opener against the A's.
That was the game which might have gotten him out of his slump as he finished 3-3 with two homers and an RBI double.
His teammates seemed to have taken notice of his new wardrobe addition and wanted a piece of the action because Vann says Bregman provided everyone their own headband.
"It's a thing,. Everybody got one in their locker today. Not me, I don't have any hair. Breggy called Marucci and you know everyone had two in their locker. I mean, hey, whatever it takes. I'm all for it," manger Joe Espada said.
Ahead of the series finale on Thursday, Bregman wasn't the only one rocking the headband.
It seems to have worked out for the star third baseman who was going through one of his patented slow starts to the year that was only magnified this time because of how poorly Houston was playing.
Bregman finished the series going 7-14 with three homers, six extra-base hits, and six RBI over those four games.
Because of that, don't expect him to take off the headband anytime soon.
"I've seen some strange things that players do once they get going—and once they get going, they stick to it ... In baseball, once you start getting positive results, we'll stick with that because it's a tough game and you go through ups and downs. You find something that feels good and you keep doing it," Espada added.
Whatever works is what the Astros need right now.
Even in the midst of their five-game winning streak they are six back from being .500 and sit third in the AL West, but, they only trail the division lead by five games.
They'll start their series against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in what will be a much greater challenge than what they faced against Oakland.