Houston Astros Superstar Unsurprisingly Keeps Popping Up In Trade Scenarios
It has been an ugly road trip so far for the Houston Astros as they have been crushed 19-7 in the first two games of their series against the New York Yankees.
There was some hope this stretch could be the turning point in their season as the starting pitching staff started to get healthy, but it's been the same story that was seen during the first part of the year.
Entering Thursday's finale, the Astros have twice as many losses as they have wins, putting them last place in their division by a game-and-a-half and 8.5 out of first place.
It's been ugly.
General manager Dana Brown isn't ready to give up hope yet and thinks there will be a turnaround coming at some point that has them contending for a spot in the playoffs.
But if they keep playing like the way they have, then Houston's front office might have no choice but to become sellers and recoup assets in what would essentially be a lost season.
The player that keeps getting brought up as the most logical trade chip is their superstar Alex Bregman.
He's playing out the final year of his contract and there has been no formal contract extension offered to the third baseman. All signs point to him testing free agency and eventually departing when he gets paid top-of-the-line dollars by a team desperate for an elite player like him.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report was the latest to include Bregman in his list of potential surprise trade deadline candidates, but it really shouldn't be that surprising if he was moved.
The Astros risk losing the star for nothing.
And sure, it's always a tough sell to ship out a franchise great like Bregman after he was an essential part of them winning two World Series titles and building this dynasty, but front offices need to do what is best for the long-term health of the team.
If they can get back a haul, and they likely can, then it would be a no-brainer to trade away Bregman.
The only surprising thing in this scenario is that Houston would be bad enough where they would actually be in a position to become sellers at the deadline.