Could This Potential Houston Astros Trade Actually Work?

Despite the Houston Astros starting to get back on track, they could still wind up as sellers at the deadline. Could this potential trade work?

Kade Kistner

May 14, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) prior to / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros have now won three series in a row, including a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics. Of those three series, that includes the Milwaukee Brewers and a promising Detroit Tigers club.

Still the Astros sit at a 21-26 record, four games out of the American League West lead but their upcoming schedule through mid-June is much easier than the guantlet they faced to begin the 2024 MLB season.

Still, it's a mountain to climb to get back on track and their are plenty of holes on the current roster and underperforming players. Whether or not their recent success is sustainable remains to be seen.

Regardless of how things shake out, one player could be moved at the deadline. Starting pitcher Justin Verlander is 41 years old, holds a 3.97 ERA this season and is in what could be the final year of his contract with Houston.

With multiple of Houston's starters slated to return to the rotation from injury, Verlander could be used as a valuable trade chip to help replenish a depleted farm system, especially important as the Astros head into an era of unknown following this season.

One trade idea proposed by FanSided that would send Verlander back to his roots with Detroit Tigers makes some sense.

The proposal sends Verlander to the Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Ty Madden, who is currently being blocked at the Major League level. At Double-A this year, Madden holds a sparkling 2.55 ERA in 17.2 innings. However, he was promoted to Triple-A where he has struggled in 13.2 innings and holds a 9.22 ERA with a 1.98 WHIP.

At 24 years old, Madden has some development time left, but the overall return for Verlander, who does have an option for the 2025 season, seems light.

Still, the proposal has a solid foundation if Houston does look to move their aging starter before it's too late.

