Houston Astros Boss 'Can't Envision' Scenario Where Team Becomes Sellers
Things have not been pretty for the Houston Astros to start the year as they sit 10 games under .500 and seven back of the AL West lead entering Tuesday.
Despite it still being early, teams are already planning ahead to what might could happen around the trade deadline, with contenders monitoring potential difference makers who might be made available.
Normally, that is the role the the Astros' front office finds themselves in, but with their early season struggles that haven't quite gotten fixed, there is some thought they might become sellers to recuperate assets with some of their top players expected to hit free agency in the next two years.
However, general manager Dana Brown went on MLB Now and shut down that notion.
"No. No, I can't envision that. I think this team, this ballclub is too good. We have a really good rotation, we have a really good bullpen ... I think the production is coming [offensively]. I think our guys are too professional. They're good players. I can't predict any scenario where we become sellers," he said.
Of course, that was the expectation coming into the season.
With Justin Verlander in the mix and paired with Framber Valdez, they were hoping a bounce back showing from Cristian Javier would give them a great rotation with Jose Urquidy, Hunter Brown, and J.P. France behind them.
But, injuries put a major damper on that and they haven't been able to perform to expectation.
The bullpen and the offense are in a similar boat as their production is way down compared to what was expected of them.
Still, Brown seems confident that Houston will be able to get things fixed.
"I think the key here is win this series, win this series, win this series, get back to .500. Once you get back to .500 and you start to roll, you get a winning streak of five here, seven here, 10 there, before you know it you're eight to 10 games over .500. It's a long season," he added.
While that sounds great and it could certainly happen, the reality is the Astros might not be able to do the things their general manager said. They might have put themselves in too deep of a whole, especially if injuries and poor performances continue to haunt them.
It will be interesting to see if Brown still feels that same way if Houston has not been able to turn things around by the time they reach the trade deadline.