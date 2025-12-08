The Winter Meetings officially got underway on Monday in Orlando. Just what the Houston Astros end up doing remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprising if things go quietly this year. Framber Valdez is likely leaving in free agency, and replacing him won't be easy.

If they do in free agency, the options are not going to be big in terms of names, with Michael King the biggest name, along with Ranger Suarez, but if they can't land either, then it might be the trade route they have to go.

There might be better options through a trade with the Miami Marlins, having Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera as names that will draw a ton of interest.

There is one name that a lot of people expect to be traded this offseason is Washington Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore. First-year baseball president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has a rebuilding job in front of him in the Nation's Capital, and dealing his all-star could be a start.

Could Astros Trade For MacKenzie Gore?

Gore is going to generate a lot of interest from contenders, and the Astros should have interest in Gore. Bob Nightengale of USA Today (subscription required) reported on Sunday that the Nationals are telling teams to make an offer for Gore, but executives don't believe he'll be traded at the meetings.

"The Washington Nationals are telling teams to make an offer for starter MacKenzie Gore and shortstop C.J. Abrams, but executives don’t believe either will be traded at the meetings,'' Nightengale wrote.

Now that doesn't mean that Toboni won't trade Gore if he gets an offer that he can't refuse. Gore is scheduled to make $6.5 million in 2026 and is under team control through 2027. This past season, he won just five of his 30 starts, but a lot of that had to do with Washington. In 159.2 innings, he finished with a 4.17 ERA, struck out 185, and walked 64. He had a 3.0 WAR.

"So, be prepared for plenty of talk, a lot of rumors, and an abundance of speculation, but the flurry of deals and signings are expected to happen in the following two weeks before the Christmas holidays," wrote Nightengale.

Gore would be a starter who could have a lot of success with the Astros behind Hunter Brown in the rotation. He isn't going to break the bank money-wise, and an option.

Whether Houston is willing to give up what the Nationals are asking price is a big question, but Gore is someone who could come in and make up for a potential loss of Valdez.

