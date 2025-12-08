Astros Must Leave Winter Meetings with Starting Pitcher Backup Plan

The MLB Winter Meetings are getting underway this week, and the Houston Astros have a number of needs. The Winter Meetings are the time when deals or the foundation for deals are made. One name that figures to be in a lot of chatter is Astros left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez.

All signs are pointing to him finding a new home, whether it's this week or after in free agency. Whatever happens this week with Houston in Orlando, one thing they leave with is a backup plan for Valdez if he does leave, either through free agency or a trade. They will have multiple options whichever route they choose to take.

Astros Need to Have a Framber Valdez Backup Plan

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Rumors are going to be flying around Orlando beginning on Monday. If Houston decides to head down the free agency route, San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King might be the best remaining option after his former teammate Dylan Cease is heading to the Toronto Blue Jays on a seven-year deal.

Injuries limited King to 15 starts in 2025, going 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 73.1 innings with 76 strikeouts. In 2024, he was 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA in 173.2 innings with 144 strikeouts with a career-best 4.1 WAR.

Another free agent available is Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he comes with a risk after a down 2025 season. He declined a qualifying offer from Arizona for one year and $22.5 million. Wherever he signs, they would own the Diamondbacks' compensation. Ranger Suárez is another option, but he would likely be the most expensive of the trio.

What options do the Astros have in the trade market? They could look to the Miami Marlins, who have three pitchers teams would be interested in: Edward Cabrera, Sandy Alcantara, and Ryan Weathers. It was reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that Miami was unlikely to move Alcantara. That would make Cabrera the next best option.

He is the younger of the two at 27 years old and went 8-7 in 26 starts with a 4.95 ERA in a career-high 137.2 innings pitched with 121 strikeouts and just 48 walks. He had a career-best 2.8 WAR. If the Marlins do move a pitcher this season, Cabrera is the most likely one they would. Weathers would be too much of a gamble to consider as a Valdez replacement.

Clearly, this is a big week for Houston at the Winter Meetings, as they have some holes to fill and expect to be a contender next season. Solidifying a Valdez backup plan should be their top priority in Orlando over the next couple of days.

