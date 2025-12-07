Astros Have Chance to Pursue Reunion with Franchise Legend in Free Agency

The Houston Astros enter the offseason coming off the official end of their run of dominance over the American League, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 at the end of a frustrating campaign.

Suffering endless injuries, dreadful luck, stretches of freezing cold play and everything in between, the 2025 season for Houston was one long, endless source of frustration. Now, the focus in the winter time becomes preventing it from happening again.

Needless to say, improved depth is needed along with internal improvement and guys producing at a higher rate. But the biggest spotlight will of course be on outside additions. If the Astros are going to make a major splash in free agency, there's reason to think it should be on the pitching staff.

Should high-upside depth be what they're seeking, a reunion with one of their franchise legends could make the most sense. After an elite second half of the season with the San Francisco Giants, future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander hits the open market again. If Houston wants to bring him back, he might just be a phone call away.

Astros Can Get Justin Verlander Back Should They Desire Him

Sep 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts while walking to the dugout after a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

During a recent episode of the Crush City Territory podcast, the hosts pointed out the close relationship between Verlander -- one of their best arms ever -- and longtime owner Jim Crane.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic even mentioned how before signing a deal with the Giants, Verlander directly called Crane to see if Houston would be able to match the $15 million he got from San Francisco. Though the legend was told no due to his injuries and the team's need to move on, perhaps Crane feels different a year later.

While the overall numbers on Verlander are a little bit unsightly for 2025, the second half offered reason for potential suitors to be encouraged.

Astros Could Benefit from Second Half Version of Verlander

Sep 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after an out call was upheld against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Over the first half of the season with the Giants, it looked like year 20 for Verlander would certainly be his last. In 15 starts, he had a 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a record of 0-7 as he struggled to get a victory and looked like he was at the end of the road.

Upon the conclusion of the All-Star break though, something clicked. Over his final 14 starts, Verlander had a 2.99 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched, looking reinvigorated and like the best possible version of himself at this stage of his career.

Verlander is never going to unlock the absolute superstar he was in Houston for so long now at the age of 42, but he did prove beyond a shadow of a doubt down the stretch that he can still perofrm at a high level.

More importantly, he can still help a big league rotation and even in a worse case, provide some real depth at the back end and give another option. If Crane and Verlander can get on the phone and come to a reasonable number, this is a deal the Astros absolutely should make.

