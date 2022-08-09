Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'

The majority of the 2022 MLB season has seen the New York Yankees as the kings of the American League and leading the pack. It's been for good reason as they sit at 71-39, setting the pace for the AL and trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers in all of MLB.

But sitting not so quietly behind the Bronx Bombers are the Houston Astros. And while Houston's record of 70-40 indicates just how good they are, the noise surrounding them is vastly different than that for their competition in New York.

And yet, they just might take over the title of 'Best in the AL' in a matter of days. In fact, they could have the same record as the Yankees by the end of Tuesday evening.

Of course New York hasn't helped their case, as they have dropped six of their last 10 games. Three of those came by way of a sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals and two from a series loss against AL bottom-dwellers the Kansas City Royals.

Meanwhile, Houston also faltered against teams like the Boston Red Sox and split a series with the Cleveland Guardians, but they are set to host the Texas Rangers for three before welcoming the Oakland Athletics.

All to say that the Astros very well could, and quite possibly should, have the best record in the American League by the end of the week.

While New York improved at the trade deadline by adding pitchers Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to replace Joey Gallo, it seems the Astros improved even more.

Houston shrewdly added slugger Trey Mancini, catcher Christian Vázquez, and pitcher Will Smith. Unlike New York, who throws money at problems hoping for a solution, the Astros plugged the holes in their already formidable roster with a few economical, if not splashy, moves.

That type of philosophy, as well as smart management and utilization of the talent on the roster, well help Houston propel themselves past the Yankees. And lest we forget about the cohesion of the team, a core that has been together through it all who also embraces the young up-and-comers.

It is a special dynamic, one that New York just doesn't quite seem to have.

It's why once again the Yankees will fall short of the American League crown, and it will be the team from Texas ultimately left holding that distinct honor.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI