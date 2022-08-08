Houston Astros Prospect Conine Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week
Minor League Baseball named Sugar Land Space Cowboys' Brett Conine pitcher of the week.
Up until Aug. 2, Brett Conine looked to have lost his season. The right-hander posted an 8.36 ERA across his first three months for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, tossing only one scoreless outing.
But in his two relief appearances from Aug. 1-7, Conine earned Pacific Coast league Pitcher of the Week with two hits, four walks and five strikeouts over a combined 6 2/3 scoreless innings.
With a no-hit, three-run outing Sunday, the Houston Astros prospect is off to his best stretch of Triple-A play this year. Conine, the Astros' 11th-round selection in 2018, is turning the page in his age 25 season.
Scroll to continue
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Astros' McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Astros Fall Short in Pitchers' Duel, Split Series with Guardians
- Report: Astros Prospect León Out 1-2 Weeks With Small Fracture
- Guardians Post Four on García As Astros' Offense Runs Quiet
- Astros Prospect Solomon Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month
- Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League Player of the Month
- Mancini Mashes Two Homers, Astros Thump Guardians
- Manager Baker Away From Astros With COVID-19
- Astros Have a Dilemma With Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!