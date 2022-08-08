Skip to main content
Houston Astros Prospect Conine Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Minor League Baseball named Sugar Land Space Cowboys' Brett Conine pitcher of the week.

Up until Aug. 2, Brett Conine looked to have lost his season. The right-hander posted an 8.36 ERA across his first three months for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, tossing only one scoreless outing.

But in his two relief appearances from Aug. 1-7, Conine earned Pacific Coast league Pitcher of the Week with two hits, four walks and five strikeouts over a combined 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

With a no-hit, three-run outing Sunday, the Houston Astros prospect is off to his best stretch of Triple-A play this year. Conine, the Astros' 11th-round selection in 2018, is turning the page in his age 25 season.

