Astros Prospect Conine Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Up until Aug. 2, Brett Conine looked to have lost his season. The right-hander posted an 8.36 ERA across his first three months for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, tossing only one scoreless outing.

But in his two relief appearances from Aug. 1-7, Conine earned Pacific Coast league Pitcher of the Week with two hits, four walks and five strikeouts over a combined 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

With a no-hit, three-run outing Sunday, the Houston Astros prospect is off to his best stretch of Triple-A play this year. Conine, the Astros' 11th-round selection in 2018, is turning the page in his age 25 season.

