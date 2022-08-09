McCullers Set to Make the Best Rotation in the League Even Better

The Houston Astros don't exactly need rotation help. Their starting rotation ranks first in baseball in innings pitched and FanGraphs WAR. They lead the American League in ERA, home run rate, and wins.

Five Astros pitchers have thrown at least 100 innings this year. No other MLB team can say the same.

In fact, Houston had so much rotation depth they were able to deal Jake Odorizzi, a reliable starting pitcher, at the trade deadline. That's not the kind of move a contending team usually makes.

The Astros felt comfortable trading Odorizzi, however, because they have five other excellent starting pitchers and a sixth on the way. Justin Verlander, Framer Valdez, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, and José Urquidy — already the best starting rotation in the league – will soon be joined by Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers is a former All-Star. Just last season, he finished seventh in the AL Cy Young race. He has a career 3.57 ERA, an incredibly talented pitcher.

If McCullers returns at full strength, he is a similar upgrade to the Seattle Mariners acquisition of Luis Castillo or the New York Yankees and Frankie Montas. But instead of giving up prospects, Houston got to flip a surplus starter for Will Smith.

When he returns, the Astros will either be able to run a six-man rotation, thereby keeping Verlander and all the young arms well rested, or they can move Javier to the bullpen, where he has excelled.

Javier is a terrific starting pitcher with a long career ahead of him in a rotation role, but he is also a weapon out of the bullpen. In 11.1 innings of relief this season, he has allowed zero runs and struck out 17. In his career, he has pitched 67 innings out of the bullpen with a 3.09 ERA and 12.76 K/9.

Either way – with a six-man rotation or with Javier in the bullpen – Houston has an embarrassment of riches.

Cristian Javier is having an excellent season for the Houston Astros. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

McCullers is still a question mark. He has an excellent track record, and he is finally feeling healthy again, but returning from such a serious injury is always tough task. He says he is ready to return, but he allowed five runs in his latest rehab start, and his velocity was down.

The good thing is, the Astros are not relying on him in front-end of the rotation. They already have five reliable starting pitchers and a deep bullpen. Whatever McCullers provides will be icing on the cake.

Houston already has the best starting rotation in the league, and perhaps the best bullpen too. With a healthy and effective McCullers at their disposal, they almost certainly have the best pitching staff in baseball, and they are well equipped to play deep in October.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!