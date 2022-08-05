Astros' Prospects Brown, Whitley Spin Seven Innings for Triple-A Sugar Land
It's not every day a franchise's former top pitching prospect and the current top pitching prospect hurl in the same game. Well, that happened Thursday for the Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate.
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys deployed Forrest Whitley as their starter for his first outing since his July 10 exit. Whitley was pulled with upper-right bicep inflammation in his second Triple-A start of the season.
Whitley was put on a 35-pitch limit for his Thursday outing but reached 37 pitches, 27 for strikes. The 24-year-old worked 1.2 innings, yielding two hits and a hit batter to his three strikeouts and four whiffs.
Read More
The right-hander topped at 95.6 mph on his four-seam fastball while incorporating his slider, changeup and curveball into his arsenal. In four of his last five starts, Whitley has yet to yield a run as he now eases back to regular play.
Hunter Brown relieved Jon Olczak for the fourth inning. The righty — who is an established starter — continues to show success in a piggyback scenario, too. Brown threw 5.1 innings on 73 pitches, getting the hook in the ninth inning with two runners on.
Ronel Blanco allowed one run to score which was charged to Brown, leaving one blemish on Brown's outing. The 23-year-old finished his night with one run on two hits and two walks to nine strikeouts. Brown leads the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts once again with 115.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Verlander Reaches Player Option Threshold in Win Over Guardians
- Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat
- Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July
- Altuve Named 2022 Heart and Hustle Award Winner for Astros
- Astros Prospect Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10
- Astros Add Lefty Smith, But What Does He Bring to the Bullpen?
- Astros Avoid Sweep Behind Urquidy’s Gem, Altuve's Four Hits
- Vázquez a Strong Addition Behind the Plate for Astros
- Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!