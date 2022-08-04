Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat

Drew Gilbert made his professional debut for the Florida Complex League Astros Orange on Thursday. Appearing as a substitution in the completion of a suspended game from July 22, Gilbert was inserted as center fielder into the eighth spot in the lineup.

In his first trip to the plate, Gilbert mashed a solo home run to right-center field. The lefty then walked on four pitches the next inning before grounding into a force-out in his final trip to the plate.

The FCL Astros Orange played a second contest Thursday where Gilbert lead off as the designated hitter. The 21-year-old went 2-for-4 with a strikeout, a stolen base and an RBI-single to wrap up his first day of professional play.

Houston Astros Prospect Jacob Melton round third for OSU. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Second-round pick Jacob Melton also received his assignment today, joining the FCL Astros Blue. The center fielder went 0-for-4 in the cleanup spot with two strikeouts. These two may see a quick rise to Single-A Fayetteville with more transactions coming Monday.

Of others drafted this past month, only sixth-rounder Collin Price, 10th-rounder Zach Cole Jr. and 13th-rounder Jackson Loftin have received assignments. Price is the only selection playing affiliated ball for Single-A Fayetteville while Cole and Loftin are in the Complex League.

