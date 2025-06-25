Blue Jays Named Best Blockbuster Trade Destination for Royals All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays have put themselves in a position where many are considering them to be potential buyers when the trade deadline rolls around.
Sitting just a couple of games back in the American League East and well within the picture for a Wild Card spot, the Blue Jays could be a darkhorse in a weak American League to make a real run if a few things go well.
One of those things which would have to go well is their approach to the upcoming trade deadline in July.
Once seen as likely sellers, Toronto has played well enough where a real case for them to be buyers can be made.
If there's one area they need to address, it's probably starting pitching more than anywhere else, having dealt with injuries and inconsistency through large portions of the season.
There are numerous players who could become available that could be a great fit for the Blue Jays rotation, but one sticks out a bit more than others.
Jeff Passan of ESPN named the top-50 players who could be traded at the deadline, and coming in at No. 6 was Kansas City Royals All-Star right-hander Seth Lugo. Passan gave Lugo a 40 percent chance of actually being dealt, and named the Blue Jays as one of the top possible suitors.
Lugo finished second in the American League Cy Young race in his first ever All-Star campaign in 2024, even finishing top-15 in AL MVP voting.
With a 3.00 ERA and 1.089 WHIP last year, Lugo has been even better in 2025 with an ERA of 2.93 and WHIP of 1.048.
Lugo is likely to be a free agent after the season with a player option of just $15 million, a number which is far less than the going rate for a big-time starting pitcher.
The 35-year-old has hit his stride late in his career, playing the best baseball of his life since converting to a full-time starter in 2023 with the San Diego Padres.
After throwing over 200 innings last year, Lugo is on pace to push close to the same this year.
He is the exact kind of option at the deadline that teams will be salivating over and could take a rather significant return, but if the Blue Jays determine over the next couple of weeks that they really are just a couple pieces away from taking the next step then it's worth it.
Keep an eye on Lugo as someone who is going to be a major discussion point as the deadline approaches.
