Toronto Blue Jays Release Reliever After Forgettable Major League Stint
The Toronto Blue Jays released reliever Erik Swanson on Monday after designated him for assignment last week.
The move was reported by MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Fight Through Grueling Division Race Where Every Game Matters
The Blue Jays designated Swanson for assignment last Tuesday. He spent the seven days on waivers, where he went unclaimed and no teams inquired about a trade. With his release, Swanson becomes a free agent.
The right-hander started the season on the injured list. But, when he returned on June 1, he wasn’t nearly as effective as he was in 2023 and 2024 with Toronto.
In six games after his activation, the 31-year-old went 1-0 with a 15.19 ERA, as he gave up nine earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out three and walked five.
More News: Max Scherzer Confirms When He Will Return to Toronto Blue Jays Rotation
Swanson started the season on the 15-day injured list with what Toronto called a right median nerve entrapment. He also had forearm fatigue early in spring training. He was later moved to the 60-day IL as a procedural move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
Swanson fought injuries last season and turned in 45 appearances with a 2-2 record and a 5.03 ERA. He struck out 37 and walked 14 in 39.1 innings. In 2023, his first with the Blue Jays, he was a workhorse. He appeared in 69 games as he went 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA. He struck out 75 and walked 21 in 66.2 innings.
Before that, he put together two years of reliable relief for the Seattle Mariners (2021-22).
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Hitting Trends Show Offense is Built to Thrive at Home
In his final year with the Mariners in 2022, he went 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 57 games. He struck out 70 and walked 10 in 53.2 innings. In 2021, he went 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 33 games, with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks in 35.1 innings.
Since breaking in with the Mariners in 2019, he is 11-16 with a 4.20 ERA.
Swanson was originally an eighth-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2014 MLB draft out of Iowa Western Community College.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.