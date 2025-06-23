Former Blue Jays Left-Handed Reliever Lands Big League Deal With Mets
The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t waste much time moving on from veteran relief pitcher Richard Lovelady earlier this season.
He made two appearances in the Major Leagues, on March 27 and March 29, before being designated for assignment the following day and granted free agency shortly thereafter.
Lovelady had a scoreless outing in his debut, tossing 0.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles with one walk and one strikeout while also hitting one batter.
But the Orioles hit him hard in the second outing, scoring four runs in one inning, walking one and hitting two batters while giving up two hits.
With a 21.60 ERA and 8.47 FIP, the Blue Jays opted to move on from him, making room on their roster for Mason Fluharty.
Lovelady was then signed by the Minnesota Twins and assigned to Triple-A St. Paul.
He excelled, making 19 appearances and throwing 20.2 innings with an impressive 1.31 ERA and 22 strikeouts. His control was much better, as he didn’t hit a single batter and issued only seven walks.
A strong 60.4% ground ball rate and strong strikeout and walk rates are impressive given the lack of velocity on his fastball.
The New York Mets are hoping that success in Triple-A will translate to their team.
Robert Murray of FanSided reported that Mets signed Lovelady to a Major League contract on Monday afternoon.
He will have a shot at securing a place on their roster with A.J. Minter and Danny Young both undergoing season-ending surgeries. That left Jose Castillo, another DFA pickup, as the lone left-handed pitcher on their roster.
While Lovelady’s big league numbers aren’t great with a 5.26 ERA, he has been excellent across his career in the minors with a 2.46 ERA in 252.2 innings.
