Atlanta Braves Linked to Trade for Miami Marlins Ace
The Atlanta Braves, under the leadership of manager Brian Snitker, are on a winning streak, triumphing in their last two series, and they've gotten off to a good start with an 8-1 victory Friday night against the New York Yankees.
The Atlanta front office has been the subject of numerous player links recently, but according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, this potential acquisition could be the most significant yet, potentially shaping the future of the Braves.
Heyman lists the Braves as a potential landing spot for starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo of the Miami Marlins.
Marlins Jesús Luzardo could be a staple for the Braves rotation for years.
The 6'0 left-hander for the Miami Marlins has not had the best season. The 26-year-old is 3-6 on the year on a struggling Marlins team amid a fire sale. As we all know, the Marlins have been third or worst in the NL East for many years, and sometimes it is hard for players to shine in that losing environment – ask current Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna about that. When at the top of his game, Luzardo is one of the league’s best pitchers.
It's a testament to the Atlanta Braves that players seem to play better in Atlanta than they do before they were acquired. Add Jarred Kelenic to that long list.
With his youth and favorable contract control (2.5-more years of club control), the Peruvian native could be destined for a big payday in arbitration with a solid second half of 2024. This trade doesn’t only make sense for the Braves this season but also for solidifying the starting rotation for years, potentially with a new contract, especially considering that he was one of the league’s most dominant pitchers just a year ago.