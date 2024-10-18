Braves DH Named 'Most Likely' Trade Chip for Atlanta
The designated hitter has come to the National League. But no NL, or American League team for that matter, needs a pair of designated hitters.
For that reason, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named Jorge Soler the "most likely" player to be traded from the Atlanta Braves this offseason.
"Atlanta has already decided to pick up Marcell Ozuna's $16 million option for 2025, which is both the right call and an entryway to a tricky situation," wrote Rymer.
"Ozuna and Jorge Soler, who will also earn $16 million next season, can't both be the club's DH. The latter can technically play right field, but his defensive metrics present a strong argument for why he never should.
"Soler, 32, had a hit-or-miss sort of year, but he ended strong with an .849 OPS after coming from the San Francisco Giants in July. When coupled with the 36 homers he blasted in 2023, he should be marketable as a potent power bat."
Soler was one of 30 players Rymer identified as "most likely" to be traded, as he named one for each team on October 18. Rymer also identified the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox as potential fits for Soler.
The Braves acquired Soler from the San Francisco Giants at the MLB trade deadline in 2024. In 49 games with Atlanta, he hit .243 with a .493 slugging percentage, .849 OPS, 24 RBI and 27 runs in 182 plate appearances.
In a perfect world, Soler would slide into the Braves DH role on a full-time basis next season. But the Braves reportedly plan to pick up Marcell Ozuna's team option. If that happens, Soler won't be Atlanta's DH next year.
There also won't be a spot in right field for Soler to play once Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from injury.
The Braves could shift Soler to left field. He played three games in left during the 2024 season. But that could depend on whether the Braves plan to return other outfielders they added during the season such as Rámon Laureano. The team could also consider Jarred Kelenic, who had a strong first half but tanked after the All-Star break, for a starting left field role.
That seemingly makes Soler an obvious trade candidate. But Acuña's health is another factor. It's possible the 2023 NL MVP winner won't be fully ready by April.
"Soler would not have been needed in Atlanta if Ronald Acuña Jr. hadn't torn his ACL, but that happened and it's not year clear whether Acuña will be recovered in time for Opening Day," Rymer wrote. "As such, he is worth holding onto as an insurance policy."