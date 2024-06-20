Braves Could be Frontrunners for Chicago White Sox Ace
The Atlanta Braves, in a remarkable display of determination, have managed to narrow the gap with the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies to just seven games. This significant progress, achieved in a mere week, is a testament to the Braves' unwavering commitment to success and their relentless pursuit of team improvement.
It’s also occurring with minor league call-ups, such as Ramon Laureano, producing at a high level.
But on top of the minor league additions, the Braves are exploring other possible avenues to enhance their team, including the potential acquisition of a star player from Chicago.
The ‘best’ pitcher on the market makes sense for the Braves playoff hopes
While the team has four solid starters, Reynaldo Lopez, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale, and Max Fried, the Braves could still be looking to solidify the rotation. Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach has impressed when called upon, but another reliable starter at playoff time could be pivotal to a Braves postseason run.
The ‘best’ pitcher on the market per Bleacher Report, the Chicago White Sox’ Garrett Crochet provides a strong option for manager Brian Snitker’s club.
Garrett Crochet can make the Braves' pitching staff elite
The 24-year-old rookie was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He has pitched at a high level—especially recently.
The strong left-hander thrives off 97 mph fastballs, sliders, and cutters, powering through opposing lineups.
"Crochet had not allowed more than two earned runs in nine straight starts heading into Wednesday's outing, posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts in 53 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .149 batting average during that span,” wrote Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. “With club control through 2026 and his stock on the rise, he could bring back an even bigger return than Dylan Cease did in the deal that sent him to the San Diego Padres in March."
With the trade deadline approaching, the Braves and general manager Alex Anthopoulos are expected to be more active than in recent years due to the multitude of injuries. Crochet could be a great fit if the Braves consider additions to the starting rotation.