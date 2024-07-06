Albies to SS? Athletic's Jim Bowden Shoots Down Wild Atlanta Braves Trade Idea
The trade machines and rumors are rapidly picking up for the Atlanta Braves before next month's trade deadline – possibly spinning a tad too fast. With the team’s pitching carrying the team and getting reinforcements from injury, indications are that general manager Alex Anthopoulos may lean toward targeting offensive help in the upcoming weeks.
Some of the trade proposals have been a little more far fetched than others. The Athletic's Jim Bowden was presented with one such idea for the Braves, one of which he wasn't a big fan.
Question: “Would (2022 All-Star) Jazz Chisholm fit in Atlanta as a lefty platoon partner with Adam Duvall and an offensive upgrade at shortstop versus lefties? Full-time shortstop next season when Ronald Acuña Jr. returns?” — Kenny T.
Answer: “I’m a fan of Chisholm but think his best position is second base, and if I’m Atlanta, I would have no problem moving Ozzie Albies over to shortstop because he’s a plus defender there, too. I do like Chisholm’s fit with the Braves and think their clubhouse culture would do him wonders. I’m just not sure the Braves’ farm system matches up well with the Marlins, based on conversations I’ve had with front-office executives.” – Jim Bowden said.
There is a lot to unpack in this exchange. First, Jazz Chisholm is an excellent player. However, he is a member of the Miami Marlins. As a division rival, one could expect the asking price to be raised, especially for a player of Chisholm’s caliber.
The Marlin's 26-year-old star is on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career, as he is sporting a .259 batting average, .323 OBP, and has 14 stolen bases just before the midway mark of the season.
Secondly, the potential trade could significantly impact the team, raising concerns among fans and analysts alike. A top prospect or two would have to be sent in return. Miami could seek one of Atlanta’s top middle infielder prospects, sixth-ranked prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr., or seventh-ranked prospect Jose Perdomo.
Lastly, the bottom line of this trade is that the Braves would have to find the correct position for Jazz to make sense. Moving Ozzy Albies to shortstop would not fare well, as his arm hasn't typically been considered shortstop worthy. Then it begs the question, is Chisholm’s offense more valuable than Orlando Arcia’s defense at the most pivotal defensive position on the diamond?
Overall, the deal seems as if Atlanta would be putting a square peg in a round hole and giving up a lot prospect-wise in the process. If the team were to give up a top prospect, the outfield should be addressed before the infield. While Chisolm can play outfield - he's not an outfielder.