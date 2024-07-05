5 Potential Trade Targets for Atlanta Braves
The MLB Trade Deadline is July 30th. The Atlanta Braves aren’t the team they were just a year ago, but they are still very much in the hunt for another World Series title.
Names are already starting to be tossed around in rumors and trade proposals. Let’s look at five of those potential options for the Braves as the deadline approaches.
SP Jack Flaherty - Detroit Tigers
It never hurts to add another arm to the rotation. The top four arms in the rotation have a combined 2.83 ERA, but that fifth spot has been a bit of an issue.
Tigers’ starter Jack Flaherty has been one of the recent names that have come up when discussing the Braves trade deadline moves.
“You go to the Braves and say ‘What do you want for Jack Flaherty?’” Foul Territory host Erik Kratz said when discussing which Tigers pitchers should be on the move.
Kratz suggested the Braves before any other team to get Flaherty.
Through 15 starts this season, Flaherty has a 3.24 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP. The Braves would have a fourth or fifth starter, depending on if you would place him ahead of Morton, who is second-starter-in-the-rotation quality. Flaherty suffered a setback with his recent back injury, and might be had at a cheaper price if someone is willing to gamble.
Since he is on a one-year deal, Flaherty would be a rental for the Braves. That could mean the Braves wouldn’t have to give up as much if they were to trade for an arm with more control.
OF Randy Arozarena - Tampa Bay Rays
The Braves should be looking to bolster their outfield with Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season. Kelenic has been heating up, but options beyond Duvall and Harris run slim fast. Enter Randy Arozarena, who has been recently suggested as a Braves acquisition.
Arozarena’s number for the season might suggest this move is based on reputation alone, but his recent stretch might suggest otherwise.
After struggling the first two months of the season Rays’ outfielder Randy Arozarena is starting to look like himself again.
In his last 14 games, Arozarena has batted .319 and has a 1.015 OPS. He’s only gone hitless twice in this span.
Arozarena still has two more years of club control after this season making him a longer-term solution to troubles with the Braves lineup. The Braves might have to give more up, but it would be worth the price to acquire an impact bat with how shallow outfield depth is this year.
SP Zach Eflin - Tampa Bay Rays
Sticking with the Rays, the de facto No. 1 starter for Tampa could be available at the trade deadline.
Zach Eflin was first connected to the Braves over a month ago when suggested by USA Today writer Bob Nightengale. Eflin has again been proposed as a Braves target in the last few days.
"If the Rays decide to trade him, there's a lot to like about Eflin, beginning with 63 strikeouts and only six walks in 81 1/3 innings, the second-best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the majors,” David O’Brien wrote in The Athletic.
However, Eflin’s contract could be what holds back a deal.
“If I’m the Braves, as much as I’d like to add Eflin to the rotation, I don’t love the $18 million salary in 2025 because of the financial exposure already on the books for the rest of my roster,” former MLB general manager and columnist Jim Bowden said in response to O’Brien’s proposal.
It might be different if he was only a rental, but that extra year does need to be considered. Eflin has a 3.92 ERA on the season. What needs to be considered by the Braves as well is that Eflin has a 2.43 ERA at home and a 5.01 ERA everywhere else. The only reason that isn’t totally worrisome is that it’s not Rays-specific. The trend was the same in Philadelphia. He just really likes the comfort of the home crowd.
OF Taylor Ward - Los Angeles Angels
Another potential outfield target that has been suggested is Angels’ Taylor Ward. The 30-year-old slumped a bit in early June but has picked back up the pace in his 10 games. He’s batted .306 with a .988 OPS during that stretch.
Like Arozarena, the addition of Ward would add some much-needed power to the lineup. He’s a 20-plus homer guy having his best defensive season yet - as in he could finish with a positive dWAR for the first time.
The proposal for Ward included sending their No. 5 prospect, JR Ritchie, to Anaheim. That would be a steep pay, but Ward has plenty of club control left as well - he won’t be a free agent until 2027.
So, at least they wouldn’t be parting with a top prospect for a pure rental piece should they go this route. Ritchie is returning from Tommy John surgery and is expected to head to the Augusta GreenJackets this weekend.
OF Miguel Andujar - Oakland A’s
The former Yankee rookie phenom has made an immediate impact for the Oakland A’s this season. Braves on SI recently reported on the connection between him and the Braves.
Andujar is having his best season since 2018 when he finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind Shohei Ohtani. In 32 games, Andujar is batting .305 with a 114 OPS+.
The difference between Andujar and other proposed acquisitions like Arozarena and Ward is he wouldn’t provide much pop (,398 slugging). However, he could fit in nicely as a quality contact bat in the lineup.
Andujar would have a year of control after this season as well and would be quite the bargain. He makes $1.7 million this season.
If the Braves want to get a guy having a career-best season without having to make a splash, Andujar could be the guy.
What Should the Braves Prioritize?
While you can never have too much quality starting pitching, there’s a reason why so many trade proposals call for the acquisition of an outfield bat. It’s lacking, and it’s reflected in the Braves' total offensive numbers this season.
Think about this from a playoff perspective. Usually, you go out there with three starters, occasionally you bring out the fourth guy to pitch a game. Meanwhile, the Braves are going to need nine men in the lineup contributing day in and day out.
The Braves can choose to fortify what’s been keeping them afloat this season, or they can strengthen their biggest weakness.
Regardless of who they finalize a deal to acquire ahead of 4 p.m. EST on July 30, that needs to be kept in mind.