Braves Close to Getting another Young Arm Back in the Fold
The Atlanta Braves will receive reinforcements after the All-Star Break in the pitching department. With some questions on the back end of the team’s starting rotation, the team has another former starter, AJ Smith-Shawver, making a rehab assignment on Wednesday, July 3rd, with their single-A Rome Emperors affiliate.
He was diagnosed with a grade-2 oblique strain in May.
Similar to Ian Anderson, Smith-Shawver is on track to return to Atlanta at an opportune time. Earlier this season, in his season debut against the Chicago Cubs, the 21-year-old was dominant.
Here was his total line for the start, as mentioned above:
- 4.1 IP
- 0 ER
- 3 H
- 2 BB
- 4 K
- 2.67 FIP
- 4.63 xFIP
After the contest, the Texas native said he feels more prepared compared to last season.
“I definitely feel more prepared, definitely know what you are getting into. Just getting the experience that I did last year was huge, it really helped my confidence level. The game feels slower compared to last year; I feel like the game sped up on me a little bit last year. I feel like I am doing a better job minimizing with runners on,” Smith-Shawver told Bally Sports.
A young talent who impressively worked his way through the minor league system after being drafted in 2021 has the ability to seize a golden opportunity in the second half of the Braves’ season. His potential to make a significant impact is something to look forward to.
In the same interview he was asked how he felt about whether the team needed him later in the season – his response was noteworthy.
“I definitely feel like I can get the job done here, I feel confident in my stuff. It’s just about getting opportunities and trying to make the most of them,” Smith-Shawver said.
For now, his opportunity is tonight’s rehab start. In the future, Atlanta will undoubtedly call him up for his services at the MLB level after the All-Star Break. Seemingly, it will be an all-hands-on-deck mode to make the playoffs. Whether winning the NL East or earning a Wild Card spot, Smith-Shawver will have a role to play and his moment to seize opportunities down the stretch.