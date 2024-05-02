Cardinals Could Sign Ex-Orioles, Marlins Reliever To Add Bullpen Depth
The St. Louis Cardinals have seen an improvement out of their bullpen this season but that doesn't mean there isn't room for growth.
St. Louis currently has the 16th-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.88. Last season, the Cardinals had the 23rd-ranked bullpen with a disappointing 4.47 ERA. Things have improved, but the Cardinals could still use a little more veteran depth.
One player who just became available and could make sense for the Cardinals is former Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, and Miami Marlins reliever Mychal Givens.
Givens joined the Marlins on a minor league deal ahead of the 2024 campaign but recently triggered an opt-out clause in his contract and will become a free agent, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"Veteran right-handed reliever Mychal Givens triggered an opt-out clause in his deal with the Marlins, MLBTR has learned," Adams said. "Givens was granted his release and is now a free agent. Givens inked his deal with the Fish back in mid-March.
"He only got into a pair of spring games after signing and opened the year with the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Jacksonville. He showed some early rust when he was tagged for five runs in 1 1/3 innings in his first outing but has righted the ship of late; he’s allowed one run with an 8-to-1 K/BB ratio in his past 5 2/3 innings. Givens is still sitting on an unsightly 7.94 ERA overall through 11 1/3 frames after that rough start."
He may not have gotten off to the start he hoped for this season, but he is a nine-year big league veteran with a career 3.47 ERA. If the Cardinals want to add more veteran depth, they likely could sign Givens for cheap at this point.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Linked To Mariners In Possible Trade Ahead Of Deadline