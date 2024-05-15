Cardinals Reportedly Would Be Disappointed By Superstar's Trade Value At Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are doing everything they can to avoid last year's tumultuous season in which they finished with a 71-91 record and placed last in the National League Central.
On top of avoiding another failing season, St. Louis is also hoping to get around having to trade away a great deal of talent at the deadline again.
With the team struggling to produce wins, there have been a plethora of key players tossed out there to be traded if things don't turn around. One superstar, however, might not generate much in return for St. Louis if traded.
"They might be able to get a couple good prospects for (Nolan Arenado) but right now you can't get a haul even for Arenado because he's basically been a little bit better than an average player," New York Post's Jon Heyman said on Bleacher Report's livestream on Wednesday. "He's not been Nolan Arenado."
Arenado's batting .266 with 12 extra-base hits including three home runs, 21 RBIs and a .704 OPS in 158 at-bats throughout 41 games played so far this season.
The five-time Silver Slugger has not looked like himself at the plate this season. For a player who's perennially hitting more than 30 home runs in a season, it's unusual to see him with so few at this point.
The 33-year-old has three years left on his contract and teams might not be willing to give up a lot to reel him in. If the Cardinals are truly looking to rebuild, then it might not matter so much as to what they can get in return for Arenado, however, blowing up the roster seems unlikely at this point.
It'll be interesting to see how the rest of this season plays out for St. Louis. Hopefully, the lineup can get the bats going soon and save All-Star players like Arenado from possibly being traded.
