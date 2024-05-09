Cardinals Loosely Mentioned As Possible Option To Land Marlins All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals could use a boost right now.
St. Louis is in last place in the National League Central with a disappointing 15-21 record and needs to fix things soon or else it will be in danger of having another devastating season like 2023. The Cardinals' rotation is in a better place but the offense has been stagnant so far.
The Cardinals have some work to do and at this point, it seems like a trade is necessary to help add some more pop in the lineup. One player who has been mentioned as a possibility for St. Louis is Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"The Cardinals are only getting a .362 OPS from center field and a .547 OPS from second base, so on-paper fits for Chisholm don't get any better than this," Rymer said. "But with St. Louis threatening a second straight last-place finish, the timing for a deal this big isn't quite right."
Chisholm is just 26 years old and has shown flashes at the big-league level. He was named an All-Star in 2022 and when he's healthy can be at that level again.
St. Louis recently got center fielder Dylan Carlson back into the mix and Nolan Gorman mainly has been manning second base but the club needs to do something.
Chisholm may not be the exact answer, but he likely could help. The Cardinals should be considering all options at this point with a hot streak needed to get the season back on track.
