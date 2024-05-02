Cardinals Superstar Linked To Mariners In Possible Trade Ahead Of Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals could end up trading one of their best players away ahead of the deadline if they don't turn things around.
St. Louis currently is in fourth place in the National League Central and is 14-17 on the young season. The Cardinals are loaded with talent but have dealt with injuries this season and haven't been at full strength. This has led to inconsistent play on the field but things could turn around as reinforcements start making their way back.
If things don't turn around, though, the Cardinals could shake up the roster ahead of the trade deadline. One player who already has been mentioned in trade rumors is superstar first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt was mentioned in trade rumors last season as well but remained with the team. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and if the Cardinals aren't in contention, he could be someone who brings back some real value in a trade.
One team that has been floated as a possible option to land him is the Seattle Mariners but they could use some more pop in the lineup and the Cardinals could get some help for the rotation, according to FanSided's Curt Bishop.
"Goldschmidt is different from (Lance Lynn) and (Kyle Gibson) in that he brings a lot more value to the table," Bishop said. "Though he'll be 37 in September, he also isn't too far removed from his (Most Valuable Player) season in 2022.
"The Cardinals could get some more controllable pitching options at the deadline to bolster their rotation and fill holes for 2025 and beyond. This is something they should have done last year at the deadline to get Major League-ready starters. St. Louis could check in a team such as the Seattle Mariners, who have a bevy of options on the pitching side like Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, and Emerson Hancock."
Goldschmidt has had an inconsistent start to the season but he still is an important piece for St. Louis. It would be surprising to see him get traded, but if the Cardinals could get controllable young pitching, maybe a move could happen.
