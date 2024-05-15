Cardinals Reportedly Will Hesitate Before Blowing Up Roster At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are fighting to get out of last place in the National League Central as fans increasingly get frustrated with a second consecutive season of disappointment.
Last year's embarrassing start to the season -- much similar to this year's -- forced the Cardinals to trade away a plethora of talent at the deadline.
Now that St. Louis is in a similar predicament, many wonder if it's time for a rebuild. One insider thinks it might not be the time to do so.
When discussing whether the Cardinals will break up the roster at this year's trade deadline, New York Post's Jon Heyman stated on a Bleacher Report livestream that St. Louis is "a team that's going to hesitate to do it."
The Cardinals are not an organization that likes to sell and it would be shocking for them to do it two years in a row.
"I don't see the Cardinals doing it this year," Heyman continued. "They're not that far out at this point, though. So, it's probably not time yet to break up the Cardinals. It's good to consider it though."
Despite the recent trade speculations, there haven't been any legitimate rumors of St. Louis players being dealt.
The offense is struggling and the pitching staff is holding its own. If the lineup can continue hitting the way they've been throughout the last three games, the Cardinals could easily turn things around.
Things might look dark for St. Louis right now but there's plenty of baseball left to play and it might not be time to count this roster out yet.
If the Cardinals can defeat the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday and the Cincinnati Reds lose, St. Louis will vault into sole possession of third place in the NL Central. That doesn't mean a whole lot in a terrible division from a playoff perspective but third place would alter the season's narrative.
