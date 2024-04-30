Cardinals Rising Star Expected To Return In Late May To Give Club Boost
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't been at full strength yet this season but soon enough they will be.
St. Louis is loaded with talent but hasn't played up to speed yet this season. The Cardinals currently are in last place in the National League Central with a 13-15 record. St. Louis has the talent needed to compete for a division title but will need reinforcements in order to do so.
The Cardinals have dealt with a plethora of injuries but should start to get players back soon. Rising star Tommy Edman even could return to the field by the end of May, according to MLB.com.
"Expected return: Late May," MLB.com said. "The switch-hitting Edman, who has yet to fully go through baseball activities after undergoing wrist surgery in October, has progressed to taking swings from both sides of a tee and has reported no issues. Because of previous pain and swelling, Edman had been limited to swinging from the left side.
"Edman, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract extension in January to avoid salary arbitration proceedings, was shut down four times in Spring Training because of lingering pain and swelling in his wrist. Edman said he got second and third opinions from independent doctors during Spring Training, and he was assured that the wrist is structurally sound."
St. Louis surprisingly has been thin in the outfield this season and Edman should be able to help. Edman will provide solid defense in the outfield and also some pop in the lineup. The Cardinals could use a boost and it sounds like Edman will help with that.
