Pair Of Cardinals Relievers Expected To Draw Trade Interest This Summer
The St. Louis Cardinals season has not turned out the way they hoped so far but on the bright side, the pitching staff is performing much better than last year's arsenal.
The three new veteran starters have pitched better than expected and the bullpen has been the strongest piece of the Cardinals' roster.
Unfortunately, with the trade deadline steadily approaching and St. Louis gearing up to be sellers if they can't turn things around, there's a pair of relievers whom the Cardinals might part ways with this summer.
"St. Louis relievers who will draw trade interest include lefty JoJo Romero and righty Andrew Kittredge," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Monday.
Romero has posted a 1-0 record with a 1.54 ERA, 24-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .175 batting average against and a 0.77 WHIP in 23 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis in 2024.
The 27-year-old is off to the best season of his career since making his debut back in 2020 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Romero's played a large role in helping set up flamethrower Ryan Helsley to close out games this season.
Kittredge has posted a 2.41 ERA with a 20-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .209 batting average against and a 1.02 WHIP in 18 2/3 innings pitched so far this year.
The former Tampa Bay Rays hurler has continued to excel with his new club and is a vital part to the Cardinals bullpen. Kittredge joins Romero as being a key piece to the Cardinals' later innings game plan on the mound.
Both hurlers have been among the most dominant relievers for St. Louis this season -- on step behind Helsley, who's earned recognition for his success and continues to be the top weapon in the bullpen.
If the Cardinals can't fight back to the top of the National League Central soon, we might just see the bullpen lose two of its best relievers as the club looks to rebuild. Let's hope that doesn't have to happen.
Kittredge is much more likely to be moved in a contract year while Romero has team control through 2026, meaning that St. Louis has incentive to retain him no matter how aggressively he's coveted. The price for the latter will be much higher.
