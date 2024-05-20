Cardinals 'Won't Consider' Trading Star Despite Rumors Saying Otherwise
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had the start to the 2024 season that they envisioned.
St. Louis currently is in fourth place in the National League Central with a 20-26 record. The Cardinals already have been mentioned as possible sellers ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline because of their poor performance so far this season.
It's uncertain what will happen -- especially because St. Louis is just 3 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot right now. There still is a few months until the deadline and one player who surprisingly has had his name mentioned in rumors is Cardinals ace Sonny Gray.
While this is the case, St. Louis "will not consider" trading Gray, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Sonny Gray has been their best starter and at this point is the only one they will not consider trading," Bowden said.
Gray has been exactly what the team hoped he would be to begin the season. The three-time All-Star has been St. Louis' best starting pitcher by a wide margin and has a 3.05 ERA and 53-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 1/3 innings pitched so far.
He signed a lucrative three-year deal with St. Louis this past offseason to help fix the team's starting rotation and has had a positive impact on it so far. The Cardinals' struggles can't be attributed to the rotation this season as much as the struggling offense.
St. Louis still has plenty of talent on the roster and if it can rack up some wins, hopefully won't be a seller in general. No matter what happens, though, it sounds like Gray isn't going anywhere.
