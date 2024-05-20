Cardinals Reportedly Calling Up Flamethrower After Red-Hot Start To Season
The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen has taken a step forward this season but it could get even better soon.
St. Louis made multiple outside additions this past offseason for the bullpen but the club has some intriguing internal candidates. One reportedly will get a chance at the big league level in the near future as the club is calling up hard-throwing righty Ryan Loutos, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz.
"Can confirm the Cardinals are calling up (right-handed pitcher) Ryan Loutos," Mintz said. " Loutos played D-III ball at Washington University in St. Louis and signed with the Cards as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Was 90-92 when he signed. Had a big velo spike before camp in ‘22 and now he’s a big leaguer."
Loutos has taken a massive step forward in the minor leagues and his fastball can reach nearly 100 miles per hour at this point. He has been in the Cardinals' farm system since 2021 and has worked his way all the way up.
The righty began the 2024 season with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and shined across 13 outings. Loutos compiled a 1.72 ERA and 18-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
It's unclear exactly what role he will play in the Cardinals' bullpen, but if he can carry over his performance from the Redbirds, he could be a major help. The 25-year-old has been great so far this season and now will have a chance to take the next step in his career.
