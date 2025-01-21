Cardinals Predicted To Move $100M All-Star To AL West Contender At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling to move certain players and might have to wait until this upcoming summer's trade deadline to complete any blockbuster deals.
For instance, Cardinals superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado endured the worst offensive season of his career in 2024. Consequently, genuine contenders are reluctant to assume the responsibility of paying the remaining three years and roughly $64 million on the 10-time Gold Glove defender's contract.
It's possible the Cardinals won't complete any significant trades this winter. What could happen to the franchise over the summer is a different story.
"The Cardinals have acknowledged they are taking a step back in 2025, which makes it perplexing that they've held onto All-Star closer Ryan Helsley," Bleacher Reeport's Tim Kelly wrote Tuesday. "Helsley did just win the Trevor Hoffman Award as the best reliever in the National League, which may make it a tough sell to the fanbase to trade him right now. Perhaps the Cardinals will let the first half of the season play out before deciding how to proceed with Helsley, because even in what seems like a transition year, it's possible they are competitive in the wide-open NL Central."
Despite all the trade rumors Helsley has been involved in this offseason, it's starting to look as if he'll be in a Cardinals uniform on Opening Day 2025.
"The most likely scenario, though, is that the Cardinals field offers for Helsley—who recently indicated that he hasn't been approached about a contract extension—this summer and move him to a contender before he potentially departs in free agency," Kelly continued. "Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Texas Rangers."
Some speculate Helsley's market value could soar to astronomical levels this upcoming season -- $100 million being a legitimate possibility for the 30-year-old closing pitcher next winter in free agency.
If traded this upcoming summer, hopefully the Cardinals can receive a decnt haul of prospects in return.
