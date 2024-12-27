Cardinals Two-Time All-Star Could Land $100 Million Contract Next Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are enduring an organizational reset and it could be a while before they commit to multi-year deals with star players.
Reducing payroll is vital for the Cardinals this winter and several fan favorites have been placed on the trade block. Unfortunately, superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado remains the most likely player to be moved.
However, another beloved Cardinals veteran could be on the move as well, with his projected market value predicted to soar to nine figures next winter.
"(Ryan) Helsley, 30, earned a franchise-record 49 saves in 2024, and any team with him would be better off with his 100 mph fastball," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Thursday. "However, he can become a free agent after the 2025 season, and another All-Star campaign could help him command a $100 million contract, just as Edwin Díaz and Josh Hader did in recent offseasons."
This isn't the first time Helsley has been linked to a potential $100 million deal. His projected market value is roughly $80 million over a six-year contract, according to Spotrac. If he can dominate in 2025, he should have no problem raising his stock to nine figures.
Helsley has posted a 7-4 record with a 2.19 ERA, 72-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 61 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The two-time All-Star has been involved in trade discussions all winter but Helsley starting the 2025 season in the back of the Cardinals' bullpen seems most likely.
The 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year will undoubtedly be shopped at next summer's trade deadline if he isn't moved this winter unless the Cardinals shock the world and can compete next season.
More MLB: Yankees Lost Bidding War For Ex-Cardinals 5-Time Silver Slugger Before Signing Him