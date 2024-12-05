Cardinals Plan On Retaining All-Star Ryan Helsley Despite Trade Speculations
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have many trade options as they look to eliminate some of their most expensive assets from the payroll this offseason.
Cardinals three-time All-Stars Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras have already invoked their no-trade clauses and superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado comes equipped with a hefty $74 million contract that doesn't expire until 2027, making him a difficult piece to move.
That leaves St. Louis with closing pitcher Ryan Helsley as its most valuable trade chip. However, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's latest comments suggest the flamethrower isn't going anywhere this winter.
"As the St. Louis Cardinals reset, closer Ryan Helsley appears perhaps their most obvious trade candidate," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Thursday. "But teams talking to the Cardinals are under the impression the team will hold Helsley, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak does not dispute that point. 'It’s something we will always remain open-minded to, but our plan is to have him be part of our organization,' Mozeliak told The Athletic on Thursday."
Helsley is projected to earn roughly $8.1 million at arbitration this winter, according to Spotrac. Although the Cardinals could afford to retain him for another season, his projected market value could reach astronomical levels if he has another dominant year in 2025.
With the Cardinals rebuilding, many view trading Helsley as St. Louis' best chance to retool their lackluster farm system.
Perhaps Gray and Contreras choosing to remain in St. Louis throughout the reset has Mozeliak hopeful that the Cardinals will be more competitive than expected next season, resulting in Helsley not being traded this winter.
Parting ways with Helsley after he was dubbed Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year this season would be challenging for frustrated Cardinals fans to accept. Perhaps Mozeliak recognizes this and is willing to keep the two-time All-Star for another season to appease St. Louis' disgruntled fan base.
More MLB: Giants Predicted To Sign Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Star To Five-Year, $100 Million Deal