Cardinals, Yankees Predicted To Complete Blockbuster Deal For $260M Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have some serious star power on the roster but could end up losing some this winter.
St. Louis has a lot of talent and certainly underperformed in 2024. The Cardinals entered the season hoping to get back into the playoffs but failed to do so. St. Louis could surprise the baseball world in 2025, but the club is at a crossroads.
The Cardinals are trying to make changes, and one player this could impact is star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has been a fantastic piece for the club, but St. Louis could save money by trading him away. Because of this, FanSided's Jacob Mountz predicted that he will get traded to the New York Yankees.
"The Yankees have made a habit of picking up stars well past their primes," Mountz said. "They did it with Lance Berkman, Ichiro Suzuki, and Josh Donaldson to name a few. While the idea of an inexpensive superstar is attractive, none of these worked out for them (though Berkman did great the year after leaving the Yankees). But there’s no indication to assume they won’t do it again. If this is the case, Nolan Arenado is their guy.
"While Arenado carries some skepticism with his recent decline, he isn’t too far removed from a great year in 2022 when he won his fifth and last Silver Slugger. In 2024, Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394/.719 with 16 home runs, the lowest home run total since his first year in the majors besides 2020...The Yankees will certainly have the pieces to pull off a trade if they choose to. Arenado will be under club control through 2027."
This isn't the first time the two sides have been linked to each other and likely won't be the last.
