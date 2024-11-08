Cardinals Mentioned As Surprise Landing Spot For Projected $74 Million Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals have several areas to improve this winter but retooling efforts could be limited due to the front office's commitment to lowering the payroll.
After Willson Contreras exercised his no-trade clause by electing to stay in St. Louis for 2025 as the Cardinals starting first baseman, it's time for the front office to address the underperforming outfield.
Fortunately, one of the top outfielders on the free-agent market has been linked to the Cardinals, providing hope for a St. Louis offense that ranked No. 22 with 672 runs scored in 2024.
"The outfield...not so much, as once highly touted prospects Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II continue to struggle, with center fielder Michael Siani not faring much better," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Friday. "But if they could land an Anthony Santander or a Teoscar Hernández, the situation could change in a hurry."
Hernández has batted .263 with 399 extra-base hits including 192 home runs, 572 RBIs and a .808 OPS throughout his nine-year career between his time playing for the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The recently turned 32-year-old played a key role in helping the Dodgers secure their eighth World Series this season and is well-respected around the league for his entertaining personality and positive influence in whatever clubhouse he's part of.
After batting .272 with 67 extra-base hits including 33 home runs, 99 RBIs and a .840 OPS this season for the Dodgers, Hernández is due for a solid payday. According to Spotrac, his projected market value is roughly $74 million over a three-year deal, translating to nearly $25 million annually.
If Hernández is willing to ride out a complete, multi-year rebuild with St. Louis, a deal could make sense. The Cardinals didn't receive much offensive help from the outfield in 2024, so adding the two-time All-Star to the mix would provide the 11-time World Series champions with some much-needed help in the lineup.
With Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Paul Goldschmidt and Keynan Middleton removed from payroll, perhaps the Cardinals can find room for Hernández this offseason. He'd be an excellent presence to have in the organization both on and off the field.
