Cardinals Superstar Placed On Trade Block With Massive Payday Coming
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly will be making some changes this winter but possibly not as many as the team hoped.
St. Louis has been open about the fact that it want to cut payroll and go younger with the organization. The Cardinals have been in trade rumors for weeks as the most logical way to cut payroll and also improve the farm system is by trading high-priced veterans away.
One thing about the Cardinals, though, is that many of the team's veterans have no-trade clauses. Because of this, it has been reported that both Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray will be sticking around because neither want to leave at this point.
Other players could be on the move, though, and one player who is on the trade block is star closer Ryan Helsley, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Cardinals, who have reached postseason 17 times since 2000, aren’t going into a full-scale rebuild, but are planning a reset," Nightengale said. "They’re letting All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt walk away, didn’t pick up the options for veteran starters Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, and have told teams that All-Star third baseman Nolan Arrenado and starters Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas are available (if they can be convinced to waive their no-trade clauses).
"They also have put All-Star closer Ryan Helsley on the trade block. Catcher Willson Contreras has already declined to waive his no-trade provision, and is being moved to first base."
Helsley seems like a no-brainer to move. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season and certainly is going to cash in after a whopping 49 saves in 2024. He has been a star with the Cardinals, but it seems like his time with the organization is coming to an end.
