Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Labeled 'Secret Weapon' For Defending NL West Champs
The St. Louis Cardinals have parted ways with several notable players over the last decade who thrive upon leaving for their next journey.
For instance, former St. Louis homegrown hurler Jack Flaherty was traded at the 2023 trade deadline after showing signs of regression. However, he is now a frontline starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers and is expected to land a significant multi-year deal this winter.
Another player recently traded from the Cardinals is also thriving with the Dodgers and could be an essential piece to their World Series pursuit this postseason.
"The Dodgers have tried to acquire (Tommy) Edman for years and they finally accomplished their goal in a three-way trade with the Cardinals and (Chicago) White Sox before this year’s trade deadline," MLB.com's Juan Toribio wrote Friday when discussing each team's secret weapon for the playoffs.
The utility man didn't play a single inning for the Cardinals in 2024 due to a slow recovery from offseason wrist surgery but has excelled since returning to the field with Los Angeles -- batting .237 with 12 extra-base hits including six home runs, 20 RBIs and a .711 OPS in 37 games played.
"Edman, a switch-hitter, gives the Dodgers a different look," Toribio continued. "He prioritizes contact and not power, though he did hit four homers in a two-game span earlier this season. Though all the stars at the top of the lineup get the attention, Edman can be a huge piece for the Dodgers in October, especially given his defensive versatility."
It's mind-boggling to think that the Cardinals traded a versatile and talented young star such as Edman for 31-year-old starting pitcher Erick Fedde, who has only one solid season under his belt throughout his seven-year career.
St. Louis traded for Fedde as it looked to contend. Sadly, that didn't happen and the franchise is now committed to rebuilding. Losing Edman will likely be another stain on the legacy of Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
