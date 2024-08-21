Ex-Cardinals Bump Strikes Again; Recently Traded Player Thriving With New Team
The St. Louis Cardinals have made trade mistakes that have cost them years of missed opportunities with young talent who ended up thriving elsewhere.
Since Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's hiring in June 2017, St. Louis has traded away significant talent such as Adolis García, Randy Arozarena, Marcell Ozuna and even Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen, who's still bitter about how he was dealt from the club.
Unfortunately, Mozeliak and the Cardinals seem to have done it yet again after recently trading a struggling outfielder, who's playing much better after leaving St. Louis.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Dylan Carlson has performed much better with his new team after being traded in July at the trade deadline in exchange for right-handed pitcher Shawn Armstrong.
Carlson is batting .267 with four extra-base hits including three home runs, nine RBIs and a .842 OPS in 15 games since being traded to Tampa Bay.
The 25-year-old went from being the Cardinals' projected starting center fielder before this season began to an afterthought not worth keeping just months later.
The former first-round pick batted .198 with five extra-base hits including zero home runs, 11 RBIs and a .515 OPS in 59 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The change-of-scenery has proven to be what Carlson needed to get out of the funk he found himself in with St. Louis this year. In just 15 games with the Rays, he has nearly matched, if not exceeded, his stats from the 59 games he played with the Cardinals in 2024.
It never gets easier seeing a former Cardinals player performing much better than he did while he was playing for St. Louis but perhaps a change in leadership could prevent scenarios like this from happening in the future.
