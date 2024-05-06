Cardinals Announce Disappointing Injury Updates; Promote Impressive Flamethrower
The St. Louis Cardinals fan base is upset with their beloved franchise as the club sits at the bottom of the National League Central for the second consecutive season.
There has been little to be happy about for St. Louis fans this season. The Cardinals' offense has the second least amount of runs scored in the league and it doesn't seem that management has any new ideas on how to stop the bleeding.
To make matters worse, the club just announced a pair of injury updates that could be frustrating to hear.
"The (Cardinals) announced that they have placed right-handed pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (right shoulder impingement) on the 15-day injured list," MLB.com's John Denton reported Monday afternoon. "Right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft has been selected from Triple-A Memphis and added to the 40-man roster. Tommy Edman (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day IL."
Gallegos has posted a 2-1 record with a 12.00 ERA, 13-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .341 batting average against and a 2.33 WHIP in nine innings pitched throughout 13 games played in 2024.
After yesterday's embarrassing 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox in which the bullpen pitched the whole game, the Cardinals decided to look to Roycroft for bullpen depth. His success in the minors is promising and it'll be interesting to see how he pitches at the next level.
Edman being placed on the 60-day IL is heartbreaking news. Given that he was expected to recover by spring training from his offseason wrist surgery, it's frustrating that we're now in May and he's still not close back.
Having Edman back in the lineup would be huge for the struggling St. Louis offense but it seems that we're just going to have to wait a little while longer.
Let's hope the Cardinals can get back on track tonight as they take on the New York Mets at Busch Stadium.
