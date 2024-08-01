Cardinals Newest Hurlers Officially Added To Roster Ahead Of Crucial Series
The St. Louis Cardinals took the baseball world by storm on Monday after taking part in a three-team trade that helped solve two of the club's three biggest deadline needs.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made it a point that former St. Louis outfielder Tommy Pham be included in the deal. That deal has already paid dividends but it wasn't the only trade the organization made.
The other trade sent former homegrown talent Dylan Carlson to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for bullpen help. The hurlers acquired in both trades can officially start dealing for St. Louis.
Newly acquired right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Shawn Armstrong were added to the Cardinals 26-player roster on Thursday ahead of a four-game series against the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs -- away at Wrigley Field. Right-handed pitchers Michael McGreevy and Ryan Loutus were optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for the two new pitchers.
The deal for Fedde was arguably the best trade at the deadline and it will be exciting to see the new Cardinals starting pitcher take the mound on Friday against the Cubs.
Fedde logged a 7-4 record with a 3.11 ERA, 108-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 121 2/3 innings pitched for Chicago in 2024 and will likely be a front-end starter next to ace Sonny Gray.
Armstrong didn't perform his best when he was with Tampa Bay this season but he's a veteran pitcher with plenty of experience and a fairly sound track record across 10 seasons played in the big leagues.
Perhaps Armstrong will make an appearance in Thursday night's series opener against the Cubs and hopefully, the change of scenery will benefit his overall performance.
